IIM Udaipur launches EMBA program for uninterrupted career growth of professionals

IIM Udaipur launches EMBA program for uninterrupted career growth of professionals

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 23, 2023 09:33 AM IST

IIM Udaipur has launched its EMBA program seeking to combine flexibility with academic excellence, featuring two one-week on-campus modules.

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) launched its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program which has been designed for professionals seeking uninterrupted career growth.

IIM Udaipur launches EMBA program
IIM Udaipur launches EMBA program

According to a press release issued by IIM Udaipur, the two-year online program will commence on May 18, 2024, and seeks to combine flexibility with academic excellence, featuring two one-week on-campus modules to foster networking and interaction.

The release further stated that the EMBA program is managed and delivered directly by IIM-U, and employs a high-touch approach with live sessions, interactive learning experiences, and exclusive C-suite interactions.

It added that this is the first IIM EMBA Program to offer flexibility through multiple entry and stage-wise completion.

Prof. Tushar Agrawal, Chairperson of - the EMBA Program, while speaking on the occasion, said, “Many professionals yearn for an opportunity to enhance their skill set, elevate their careers, and contribute meaningfully to their organizations without disrupting their current roles.”

“The EMBA Program at IIM Udaipur is designed exclusively for modern-day working professionals seeking to elevate their careers without putting their current commitments on hold,” he added.

