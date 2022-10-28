Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IIT Bombay CEED, UCEED 2023 registration process ends today, get link to apply

IIT Bombay CEED, UCEED 2023 registration process ends today, get link to apply

Published on Oct 28, 2022 03:52 PM IST

CEED, UCEED 2023 registration process to end today October 28.

ByHT Education Desk

The registration process for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam (UCEED) will end on October 28. Candidates can apply for the CEED 2023 exam through the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in. Previously the last date to apply was October 21.

The CEED 2023 will held from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon on January 22, 2023. There will be two sections in each of this test's Parts A and B. The CEED 2023 admit card will be released on January 13, 2023.

Direct link to apply

CEED, UCEED 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit the official websites of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration portal link

Now, click on registration button

Register yourself

Fill all the required details, upload documents

Pay the CEED, UCEED registration fee

Submit and take print out.

