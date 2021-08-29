IIT JAM 2022: Important points applicants should know

The Joint Admission test for M.Sc. (JAM) 2022 will be held on February 13. The registration process for this exam has begun on August 25. The deadline for submission of online application forms is JAM 2022 is October 11. JAM is open to all nationals (Indian/Foreign). This year, IIT Roorkee is the organizing institute for JAM 2022.

IIT JAM 2022 apply online

IIT JAM 2022: Important points for applicants

• Applications for admission to IITs by JAM 2022 qualified candidates can be submitted from April 11-25, 2022 online only through link available on JAM 2022 website.

• JAM 2022 will have seven test papers, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH). Integrated Ph.D. programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences & Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore may use the JAM results to shortlist candidates for an interview for the final selection.

• JAM 2022 admit cards will be available on January 4

• In exceptional circumstances, a change of examination city/town may be permitted, if a request with a valid reason for the same is received by the office of the Organizing Chair, JAM 2022 through an e-mail (jam@iitr.ac.in), on or before November 12, 2021, the exam notification reads.

• Multiple applications submitted by a candidate are liable for rejection.

• After submitting an application, if candidates decide to appear in other test paper or to change test paper(s), they can add the additional test paper or can change the test paper(s) before the closing date (October 11, 2021) in the earlier submitted application form. For this candidates have to pay additional fees.

• The results (merit lists) will be declared on March 22, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON