Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has extended the IIT JAM 2025 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2025 can find the link on the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. IIT JAM 2025: Registration date extended, check new date on jam2025.iitd.ac.in

The last date to apply has been extended till October 18, 2024. The last date to change the examination cities/ test papers/ category/ gender is November 18, 2024.

The admit card will be available for downloading and printing in January 2025. The IIT JAM examination will be held on February 2, 2024.

JAM 2025 Examination will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test in SEVEN Test Papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM 2025: How to register online

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Click on IIT JAM 2025 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is Rs900/- for one test paper and ₹1250/- for two test papers for Female/SC/ST/PwD category candidates and ₹1800/- for one test paper and ₹2500/- for two test paper for all others.

Candidates qualifying in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26. No additional evaluation process, such as suitability test or interview is required for admission to the programmes in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.