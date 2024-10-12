National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility Test can download the final answer key through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, download link here (Agencies/file)

UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key: How to download

The final answer key can be downloaded by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the final answer key.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC - NET June 2024 will be entertained.

Check Normalization Procedure

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile). The detailed procedure on NTA Score being adopted is available on NTA website under Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score. In case a subject test is conducted in multi-shifts, NTA Score will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA Score for the Raw Marks for all the shifts/sessions will be merged for further processing for deciding the allocation. In the events of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar / unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts).

The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The provisional answer key was released in September and the last date to raise objections was September 14, 2024.