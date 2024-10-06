JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2025 dates awaited, were announced in September last time

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce exam dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG), Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for UG and PG and the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025 on its official website, nta.ac.in. As per past trends, the agency is likely to publish the exam calendar for 2025 first, which will contain tentative dates for these examinations. The detailed notifications for these examinations will be released later on the respective websites. JEE Main, NEET UG and CUET exam dates will be announced on nta.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The NTA exam calendar 2024 was released on September 19, 2023.

JEE Main, the entrance test for National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutes of technical education, will be held in two phases.

Recently, the Goa board rescheduled the Class 12 final examinations in view of the JEE Main examination.

“The board has carefully considered these concerns, recognizing that JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January, leaving insufficient time for students to adequately prepare for their Board exams,” the Goa board said in its notification.

Read: Goa board reschedules Class 12 board exams for JEE Main 2025, check revised timetable here

NEET UG for admission to medicine courses is expected to be held in a single session.

CUET UG and PG are for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions at central universities and other participating institutions. These exams will be held in multiple shifts.

The UGC NET examination is held twice a year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD admissions.

JEE Main, NEET, CUET, UGC NET 2025: How to check NTA exam calendar

Go to nta.ac.in Open the NTA exam calendar 2025 PDF link given under the ‘Latest@NTA’ section. Download the file and check the exam dates.

For the latest updates on these competitive examinations, candidates should regularly visit the official websites of the agency.