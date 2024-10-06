UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Where, how to check June exam scorecards once released
UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC NET June re-test results on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. After the announcement, candidates can check and download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth. The exam was held in August-September and the provisional answer keys have been released. The final answer keys will be released along with the results....Read More
The re-exam was held in two shifts on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and September 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Provisional answer keys were released in phases and the objection window closed on September 14.
The final answer key will be prepared considering the feedback shared by candidates. If an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised.
UGC NET result 2024: How to check
Go to the result website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Open the UGC NET June re-exam scorecard download link.
Enter your login credentials– application number and date of birth.
Submit and check your results online.
Follow live updates on UGC NET June results below.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Exam held in August-September
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The re-exam was held in two shifts on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and September 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: How to download result
- Open the UGC NET June re-exam scorecard download link given on ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
- On the login window, provide your application number,date of birth and the displayed security pin.
- Submit the details and download your scorecard.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Scorecards awaited
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Scorecards of the UGC NET June re-test held in August- September are awaited. After the official announcement, candidates can check it on ugcnet.nta.ac.in.