UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Where, how to check June exam scorecards once released

UGC NET Result 2024 Live: June re-exam results will be announced at ugcnet.nta.a.cin

UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC NET June re-test results on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. After the announcement, candidates can check and download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth. The exam was held in August-September and the provisional answer keys have been released. The final answer keys will be released along with the results....Read More

The re-exam was held in two shifts on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and September 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Provisional answer keys were released in phases and the objection window closed on September 14.

The final answer key will be prepared considering the feedback shared by candidates. If an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

UGC NET result 2024: How to check

Go to the result website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Open the UGC NET June re-exam scorecard download link.

Enter your login credentials– application number and date of birth.

Submit and check your results online.

