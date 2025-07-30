Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

IIT JAM 2026 website launched, registration begins on September 5 at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 03:50 pm IST

IIT JAM 2026 website has been launched. The registration process will begin on September 5, 2025. 

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has launched its portal for the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) examination 2026 for aspiring candidates. The online application process for JAM registration JOAPS will commence on September 5 2025 at the official portal jam2026.iitb.ac.in

IIT JAM 2026 website launched, registration begins on September 5 at jam2026.iitb.ac.in(Pexels/Representational Image)
IIT JAM 2026 website launched, registration begins on September 5 at jam2026.iitb.ac.in(Pexels/Representational Image)

The admit cards will be available for download and printing on January 5, 2026. As per the circular, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 2026, and the result will be announced on March 20, 2026.

Check official website 

Here is how candidates can register themselves for the JAM examination:-

1. Visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

2. Register with all required details.

3. Log in with your ID and password.

4. Fill out the registration form.

5. Select your exam preference and city.

6. Upload all necessary documents.

7. Pay the registration fee online.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to postgraduate programs such as MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, and other science programs offered by various IITs and participating institutes.

Candidates are advised to visit the official JAM website for related updates.

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / IIT JAM 2026 website launched, registration begins on September 5 at jam2026.iitb.ac.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On