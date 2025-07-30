The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has launched its portal for the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) examination 2026 for aspiring candidates. The online application process for JAM registration JOAPS will commence on September 5 2025 at the official portal jam2026.iitb.ac.in IIT JAM 2026 website launched, registration begins on September 5 at jam2026.iitb.ac.in(Pexels/Representational Image)

The admit cards will be available for download and printing on January 5, 2026. As per the circular, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 2026, and the result will be announced on March 20, 2026.

Here is how candidates can register themselves for the JAM examination:-

1. Visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

2. Register with all required details.

3. Log in with your ID and password.

4. Fill out the registration form.

5. Select your exam preference and city.

6. Upload all necessary documents.

7. Pay the registration fee online.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to postgraduate programs such as MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, and other science programs offered by various IITs and participating institutes.

Candidates are advised to visit the official JAM website for related updates.