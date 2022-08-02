Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IIT JEE Advanced 2022 registration begins for foreign candidates at jeeadv.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Aug 02, 2022 01:29 PM IST
  • IIT Bombay JEE Advanced 2022 registration begins at jeeadv.ac.in.
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay has begin the online applications from foreign national candidates for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2022. Candidates can apply at official website jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to apply is August 11.

JEE Advanced 2022 application fee: Candidates residing in SAARC countries (including India) will have to pay the fee of USD 75 and candidates residing in Non-SAARC countries will have to pay the fee of USD 150.

JEE Advanced 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Foreign candidates who have appeared / are appearing for class XII abroad can register for JEE (Advanced) 2022 from 15:00 IST on August 1, 2022. Click here to register”.

Register and fill the application

Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout

