Indian Army has not yet released Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Common Entrance Exam can check the provisional key when out on the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025: Where, how to check CEE provisional key when out

The examination was held from June 30 to July 10, 2025. Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was conducted in 13 languages (ie English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese). Online test was objective Multiple Choice Question (MCQ). As per category of application the candidates were required to answer 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Click on Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Army.