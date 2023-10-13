Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will end the registration process for JAM 2024 on October 13, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Admission Test for Masters can do it through the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in. JAM 2024: IIT Madras ends registration today at jam.iitm.ac.in, direct link here (HT FILE)

Candidates who have passed an undergraduate degree or currently studying in their final year of undergraduate programme are eligible to apply for the examination. Proof of having passed the qualifying degree with required eligibility, as specified by the Admitting Institute. Follow the steps given below to apply for the exam online.

JAM 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in.

Click on IIT JAM 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and login.

Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The official website reads that the application fees is ₹900 for one paper and ₹1250 for two papers for Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates. For others, the application fees is ₹1800/- for one paper and ₹2500/- for two papers. Fee for Changing Examination Cities /Test Papers /Category /Gender is ₹300 apart from the applicable difference in Application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here