JAM 2024 registration deadline extended, apply till October 20

The window to register for the Joint admission test for Masters (JAM) 2024 has been extended till October 20, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), organising institute of the test this year, has informed in a notification displayed on jam.iitm.ac.in Those who are yet to apply for the exam can now visit the website and submit their forms. JAM 2024 last date to apply extended (jam.iitm.ac.in)

Previously, the deadline was October 13. The exam is scheduled for February 11, 2024.

Female, SC, ST, PwD candidates have to pay ₹900 for one and ₹1250 for two papers. All others have to pay Rs1,800 for one and ₹2,500 for two papers.

The exam will be held in computer based mode for seven papers Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH).

The test will take place in over 100 cities across the country.

To sit for the exam, candidates need to have an undergraduate degree. Those who are in the final year of their UG programmes can also apply. Foreign nationals with Indian degrees can also take JAM 2024 but admission will be based on rules of the participating institutions.

There is no age limit to appear in the exam.

JAM 2024 is being held to fill around 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs and over 2,000 seats at IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT through will be filled.

JAM qualified candidates can take admission to MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc- MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc- PhD, and MSc- PhD Dual Degree courses.

