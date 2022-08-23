JEE Advanced 2022 admit card today on jeeadv.ac.in; How to download

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 admit cards today, August 23. Aadmit cards will be available for download from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted on August 28 in two shifts. The first paper will be conducted in the morning shift (from 9 am to 12 noon) and paper 2 will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Admit cards can be downloaded from the exam website till the exam day.

JEE Advanced is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at IITs and other top engineering colleges. The top 2,50,000 successful candidates to qualify JEE Main are allowed to appear for the JEE Advanced examination.

How to get JEE Advanced 2022 admit card

Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the admit card download link.

Key in your credentials and login.

JEE advanced 2022 admit card will be displayed.

Check and take a print out for future reference.