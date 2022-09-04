Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Last date to raise objections at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Last date to raise objections at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022: The window to raise objections to the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will be closed on September 4 at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022: The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 will be closed today, September 4. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had released answer key of JEE Advanced on Saturday, September 3.

Candidates who want to send feedback to the provisional answer key can do it by logging in to jeeadv.ac.in.

The entrance examination was conducted on August 28, 2022. Question papers were uploaded on the website on August 29 and response sheets were released on September 1, 2022.

Objections sent by candidates will be reviewed and after that, the final answer key will be published. IIT Bombay has set September 11 as the date for publication of JEE Advanced 2022 result and final answer key.

JEE Advanced is the national-level entrance examination qualifying which enables candidates to apply for admission to undergraduate courses offered by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

