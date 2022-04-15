Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2022: IIT JEE exam rescheduled, to be conducted on August 28
JEE Advanced 2022 exam has been rescheduled. The examination will be conducted on August 28 and the registration process will begin on August 11, 2022. 
Published on Apr 15, 2022 10:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has rescheduled JEE Advanced 2022 examination. The IIT JEE examination that was scheduled to be held on July 3, 2022 will now be conducted on August 28, 2022. Candidates can check the new exam date and other details on the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in. 

The examination will have two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

The registration process will begin on August 11, 2022 and the last date for payment of fees is till August 12, 2022. The admit card will be available for downloading from August 23 to August 28, 2022. The provisional answer key will be available on September 3, 2022 and the online declaration of final answer key will be available on September 11, 2022. The result will be declared on September 11, 2022. 

Candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 candidates in the B.E./B.Tech. programme (all categories combined) of JEE (Main) 2022 paper. The percentages of candidates shortlisted for various categories are as follows: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5 percent for ST, and the remaining 40.5 percent is OPEN for all. PwD candidates are eligible for a 5% horizontal reserve in each of these five areas.

