JEE Advanced 2022 Result: IIT entrance test results today at jeeadv.ac.in

Published on Sep 11, 2022 09:22 AM IST

JEE Advanced Result 2022: IIT JEE results will be declared on September 11 at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced result 2022 today at jeeadv.ac.in (pic for representation) (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will declare result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, September 12. JEE Advanced result will be available on jeeadv.ac.in, which is the official website of the exam. There is no other way to check IIT JEE results. Follow JEE Advanced 2022 result live updates.

The entrance test for the top 2.5 lakh rank holders of JEE Main took place on August 28. Question papers of the exam were made available on August 29 and provisional answer keys on September 3.

IIT Bombay will also release final answer keys of JEE Advanced along with results.

JEE Advanced scores are used for admission to IITs and other participating institutions like IISc, IISERs. For IIT admissions, candidates have to participate in JoSAA counselling, registration for which begins tomorrow.

How to check JEE Advanced 2022 result

  1. Go to jeeadv.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the JEE Advanced 2022 result link.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. Login and check result. Take a printout of the page, if required.
jee advanced jee result
