JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key: Raise objections till June 12 at jeeadv.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 11, 2023 12:39 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key has been released. The direct link to raise objections is given below.

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati has released JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key on June 11, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check the answer key through the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

The objection window has opened today, June 11, 2023 and will close on June 12, 2023. The feedback link has been activated on the official website of JEE advanced. To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to raise objections against JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key

JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key: How to raise objections

  • Visit the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on feedback link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and select the question you want to raise objection for.
  • Put the answer and click on submit.
  • Once done, make the payment of processing fees.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4 and the response sheet was released on June 9, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT JEE.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
