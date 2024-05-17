JEE Advanced 2024 admit card releasing today at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will release JEE Advanced 2024 admit card on May 17, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can download the admit card through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. The link will be activated at 10 am. JEE Advanced 2024 admit card releasing today, here’s how to download

The IIT JEE admit card link will be available for download on the official website till 2.30 pm on May 26, 2024. All those candidates who want to download the admit card can follow the steps given below.

JEE Advanced 2024 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2024 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Advanced 2024 examination will be conducted on May 26, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Paper 1 will be conducted in first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted in second shift- from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The copy of candidates responses will be available on the website on May 31, 2024. The online display of provisional answer key will be done on June 2, 2024. The objection window will remain opened till June 3, 2024. The results and final answer key will be available on June 9, 2024.

The performance of a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2024 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level), mentioned in Clause 2, in all the IITs in the academic year 2024-25. The decisions of JAB 2024 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2024 and admission to IITs in the academic year 2024-25. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.