Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has released JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024 on May 17, 2024. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024 released at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to download here

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024: How to download

All those candidates who want to download the admit card can follow the steps given below.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Visit the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2024 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official website, the copy of candidates responses will be available on the website on May 31, 2024. The online display of provisional answer key will be done on June 2, 2024. The objection window will remain opened till June 3, 2024. The results and final answer key will be available on June 9, 2024.

The IIT JEE admit card link will be available for download on the official website till 2.30 pm on May 26, 2024. JEE Advanced 2024 examination will be conducted on May 26, 2024. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Paper 1 will be conducted in first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted in second shift- from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Countdown begins: Last 14 Days Preparation Guide for JEE Advanced 2024

The admit card will bear the following details of the candidate: Name, Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2024, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence and category. In addition, the admit card will have the name and address of the examination centre allotted to the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JEE.