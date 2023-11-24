Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has released JEE Advanced 2024 schedule. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 will be conducted on May 26, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. JEE Advanced 2024: Exam date released, registration begins on April 21 at jeeadv.ac.in

The registration process will begin on April 21 and will end on April 30, 2024 at 5 pm. The last date for payment of fees by registered candidates is till May 6, 2024. The admit card will be released on May 17 and can be downloaded till May 26, 2024.

JEE Advanced 2024 exam will be held on May 26 in two shifts- Paper I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Copy of candidate responses will be available on the website on May 31, 2024 and provisional answer keys will be displayed on June 2, 2024. The objection window will close on June 3, 2024. The final answer key and results will be announced on June 9, 2024.

The online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 will begin on June 9 and will end on June 10, 2024. The AAT examination will be conducted on June 12 in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. The results will be announced on June 15, 2024.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024 process will likely begin on June 10, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.