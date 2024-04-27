 JEE Advanced 2024: IIT JEE registration begins today at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to apply | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
JEE Advanced 2024: IIT JEE registration begins today at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 27, 2024 08:36 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2024 registration will begin today, April 27, 2024. The steps to apply is given here.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will begin JEE Advanced 2024 registration on April 27, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for IIT JEE can find the direct link on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. The registration link will be activated at 5 pm.

JEE Advanced 2024: IIT JEE registration begins today, here’s how to apply

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2024 to apply for IIT JEE examination. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1999. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1994.

JEE Advanced 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on JEE Advanced 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can register online.
  • Once registration is done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for female candidates, SC, ST and PwD category candidates is 1600/- and for all other candidates is 3200/- who are Indians. The fee should be paid online.

The last date to apply is till May 7, 2024. The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is till May 10, 2024. For more details, candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.

Competitive Exams
© 2024 HindustanTimes
