Indian Institute of Technology will close the JEE Advanced 2024 registration process on May 7, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced or IIT JEE can find the direct link on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2024: IIT JEE registration ends today, direct link here

The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is till May 10, 2024.

The admit card will be available for download from May 17 and will be there on website till May 26, 2024. JEE Advanced 2024 examination will be conducted on May 26, 2024. The first shift will be conducted for Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted for Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

As per the official brochure, candidates who want to apply for the entrance test should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2024 to apply for IIT JEE examination. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1999. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1994.

JEE Advanced 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can register online.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for female candidates, SC, ST and PwD category candidates is ₹1600/- and for all other candidates is ₹3200/- who are Indians. The fee should be paid online.