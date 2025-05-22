Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
JEE Advanced 2025 candidates responses released at jeeadv.ac.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 22, 2025 07:24 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2025 candidates responses have been released. The download link is given here. 

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released JEE Advanced 2025 candidates responses on May 22, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) can download the candidates responses through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2025 examination was held on May 18, 2025 for Paper I and 2. Paper I was held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their responses through the official website of JEE Advanced by following these simple steps.

Direct link to download JEE Advanced 2025 candidates responses

JEE Advanced 2025 candidates responses: How to download 

1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on JEE Advanced 2025 candidates responses link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your response will be displayed.

5. Check the response and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IIT JEE provisional answer key was released on May 26 and the objection window was closed on May 27, 2025. The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2025 result will be available on June 2, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JEE.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2025 candidates responses released at jeeadv.ac.in, download link here
Exam and College Guide
