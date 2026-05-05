Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will close the JEE Advanced 2026 extended registration window on May 5, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.The link to apply online will close at 11.59 pm today. JEE Advanced 2026: Extended registration window closes today at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link here

The JEE Advanced 2026 admit card will be issued on May 11 and can be downloaded till May 17, 2026. The JEE Advanced exam will be held on May 17, 2026. The exam comprised of two papers- Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Direct link to apply for JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026: How to apply Those candidates who have not applied for the exam can do it by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on JEE Advanced 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The performance of a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2026 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level), mentioned in Clause 2, in all the IITs in the academic year 2026-27. The decisions of JAB 2026 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2026 and admission to IITs in the academic year 2026-27. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.