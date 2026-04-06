JEE Advanced 2026: Registration begins today for foreign national candidates at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to apply
JEE Advanced 2026 registration process begins today, April 6 for foreign national candidates and OCI/PIO (F) candidates. The steps to apply is given here.
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will begin the JEE Advanced 2026 registration process on April 6, 2026 for foreign national candidates and OCI/PIO (F) candidates. Candidates who are eligible to apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.
The window for foreign national candidates and OCI/PIO (F) candidates will be opened till May 2, 2026.
The online registration window for JEE main 2026 qualified candidates will open on April 23 and will close on May 2, 2026.
The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is May 4, 2026.
Who are foreign national and OCI/PIO candidates?
As per information bulletin, candidates who are not citizens of India (by birth or naturalized) shall be considered as foreign nationals. Seats allotted to such foreign national candidates are supernumerary with a cap of 10% of total number of seats in every course. These candidates are outside the ambit of reservation of seats under the GEN-EWS, OBCNCL, SC, ST, and PwD categories/sub-categories, as specified herein. There are no separate supernumerary seats or sub-category for females in the foreign national supernumerary seats.
The foreign national candidates, at the time of registering for JEE (Advanced) 2026 are not required to write JEE (Main) 2026 and may register for JEE (Advanced) 2026 directly subject to fulfilment of other eligibility criteria
OCI/PIO candidates who have obtained their OCI/PIO cards before 04.03.2021 have the option of applying for JEE (Advanced) 2026 EITHER as (a) foreign nationals OR (b) at par with Indian nationals.
How to apply
1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.
2. Click on JEE Advanced 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
4. Once registration is over, click on submit.
5. Now login to the page and fill the application form.
6. Make the payment of application fee.
7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.
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