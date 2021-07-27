JEE Main 2021 Paper 1: Quick analysis of July 27 first session exam

The JEE (Main) 2021 Paper-I exam for B.E. / B. Tech was held on July 27, 2021. The reporting time for students was 7am but the exam started at 9am.

Students were not allowed to carry anything inside examination hall except a transparent ball point Pen, admit card, Aadhar Card and transparent water bottles. All guidelines as released by NTA earlier were followed for safety of the exam takers.

Immediate reaction from students after the exam

(1) There were total 90 questions and total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.

5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from numerical based section in each subject

(2) The paper had three parts and each part had two sections:

Part-I: Physics had total 30 questions. Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with single correct answers

Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II: Chemistry had total 30*questions. Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers; Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III: Mathematics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers and Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

(3) Questions covered almost all chapters of Class 11 and 12 CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. It was tougher as compared to papers held on Feb 24,2021.

(4) The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on July 27,2021 (Forenoon Session).

*Mathematics – Moderate level. Questions were asked from chapters majorly from Calculus and Algebra. Weightage was given to Chapter like Vectors, Matrices, Probability, 3 D Geometry, Complex numbers in Algebra. Students reported Numerical Section lengthy and tricky.

*Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity and AC Circuits. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Few fact-based questions from class 12 chapters of NCERT were also asked. Overall this section was easy. This was a balanced section.

*Chemistry – Moderate level. Inorganic Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Physical and Organic Chemistry. Physical Chemistry was only asked in Numerical Section. There were questions from Solid state apart from Coordination Chemistry. Few students felt Numerical Based questions were tricky.

(5) In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics and Chemistry were Moderate while Physics was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

(6) Students were given plain papers for rough work.

(7) There was tight invigilation as per students.

(8) No errors were reported in the question papers.

(9) Proper social distancing was followed at the exam centre.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is FIITJEE Noida Centre Head. Views expressed here are personal.)