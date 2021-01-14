JEE Main 2021 registration ends on Jan 16, here's how to apply

JEE Main 2021: The online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2021 will end on January 16, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JEE Main 2021 online at jeemain.nic.in. The last date to submit the registration fee is January 17, 2021.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 sessions this year. The first session is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

“Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2021.

How to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Visit NTA’s JEE Main official website at jeemain.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘Apply for JEE Main April 2021’

If you are a registered user click on ‘login to apply’

If you are a new user, you need to register yourself.

Click on the ‘proceed to apply’ link appearing under the ‘Fresh user’ tab on the left side.

Fill in the required details asked in the form

Scan and upload images

Pay the application fee and submit