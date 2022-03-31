JEE Main 2022 April registration ends today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022: Registration for the April session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 will end today, March 31. Candidates can apply for the first session of JEE Main 2022 session at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The undergraduate entrance exam is for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs) and other participating technical education institutions. The top 2.5 lakh students who qualify the test can appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

“In the first session of JEE (Main) - 2022, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session. The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the Information Bulletin,” the NTA said.

“Only one Application Form is to be submitted by a candidate for each session. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate for the same session will not be accepted at any cost,” it added.

There will be no application form correction window for the JEE Main April session.

In view of Class 12 final exams, the NTA has postponed the first session of JEE Main.

The exams will be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4, 2022. Previously, the papers were scheduled for April 16-21.

The NTA will release JEE Main 2022 admit card on jeemain.nta.nic.in, a few weeks ahead of the test.