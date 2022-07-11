JEE Main 2022: NTA reopens registration process for session 2 exams

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 2 application window has been reopened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested candidates can apply for JEE mains Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date for the Submission of application fee is July 12.

“The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees”, reads the official notification.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: How to apply

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the home page click on JEE Main 2022 Session 2 link.

Key in log in login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and pay the application fee.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be soon available on the JEE (Main).