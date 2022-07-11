JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results declared, here’s direct link to check

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can check the results through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The result can also be checked on nta.ac.in. JEE Main Result 2022 Live Updates

The examination for Session 1 was conducted on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022. The answer key was released on July 2 and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was till July 4, 2022. The final answer key was released on July 6, 2022.

Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Mains can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results: How to check

Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA JEE.