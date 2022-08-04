JEE Main 2022 session 2 results expected by this date

JEE Main 2022 Result Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) will most likely announce results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 session 2 on or before August 7, 2022. Results will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On August 7, registrations for JEE Advanced, which is held for IIT admissions, will begin. Since only the top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in JEE Main can sit for the advanced exam, the all India rank list has to come before the application process commences.

JEE Main rank list will be published along with session 2 results. Other relevant data, including category-wise cut-off marks will also be published along with results.

An NTA official had earlier said that JEE Main session 2 result is expected on August 5 or 6.

On August 3, the agency released provisional answer keys of the test and the last date to raise objections is August 5. Therefore, it is unlikely that results will be declared on that date since students' feedback on the preliminary key has to be reviewed before publishing final answer key and results.

When announced, students can check JEE Main results on jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in.