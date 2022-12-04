JEE Main 2023 Live: Latest updates on NTA JEE Mains date, registration
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce dates for JEE Main 2023 on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. The engineering entrance exam is expected to be conducted twice next year for admission to BTech, BE, BArch and BPlanning courses.
Soon after the announcement of JEE Main 2023 exam dates, registrations for the first session will begin on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The information bulletin will also be published in the same website.
There is no age limit for appearing in JEE Main. Candidates who have passed Class 12 board exams in 2021, 22 and are appearing for it in 2023 can take the entrance test.
Dec 04, 2022 02:54 PM IST
JEE Main 2023: Do this after submitting application
After submitting your JEE Mains 2023 application form, save the photograph used in it, along with the confirmation page of the form for future use.
Dec 04, 2022 02:53 PM IST
JEE Main 2023: How to apply for the exam
Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Open the registration link. Register and get your login details.
Now, proceed to apply for JEE Main 2023.
Submit all the asked details and upload documents.
Pay application fee, submit and take a copy of the final page.
Dec 04, 2022 02:47 PM IST
JEE Main 2023 exam date
