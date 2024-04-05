National Testing Agency, NTA just concluded JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Shift 1 examination at 12 noon. The examination was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. JEE Main 2024 April 5 shift 1: Difficulty level moderate, math paper lengthy and tricky, say experts(HT file)

Experts have come up with the analysis, and difficulty level of JEE Main 2024 examination for session 2. Check here.

According to Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited, NTA has increased the difficulty level of April 5, 2024 (Morning Shift) paper in comparison to the one conducted on 4th April 2024 (Morning Shift). In this paper, Physics was easiest of the three whereas Chemistry was moderate, and Mathematics had tricky and lengthy questions and can be considered to be moderate to difficult by many students. A detailed subject wise analysis is given below.

Chemistry: Most of the questions were theoretical in nature with maximum number of questions asked from Organic and Inorganic Chemistry. Questions from prominent chapters like Hydrocarbons, Electrochemistry, Equilibrium, and Alcohol, Phenol and Ethers, p-block were asked. Overall coverage of the chapters was uniform. Almost all the questions are more or less related to or asked from NCERT only.

Physics: According to the feedback received from students, Physics part was easy and straightforward. Questions from Thermodynamics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, Modern Physics and Electrostatistics were duly represented in the paper. Most of the questions were asked from the 12th class syllabus. Solving a good number of mock tests would prove to be an effective strategy. In comparison to Phase-I Physics papers, Physics questions are on the same side.

Mathematics: Mathematics paper was moderate to difficult based on students’ feedback. Questions from Calculus were dominant followed by Vectors & 3D, Matrices and Determinants. Questions were also asked from Quadratic Equations and Binomial Theorem in the paper. Almost all the topics were covered. The quality of the questions was good and the paper was a bit lengthy because of the Maths part. In comparison to 11th and 12th class portion, most of the questions were asked from 12th syllabus only.

Overall, average students found Mathematics difficult, and the overall difficulty level of the paper can be said to moderate to difficult. The difficulty level wise order according to a large section of students is Mathematics > Chemistry > Physics.

Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres has shared the Shift 1 difficulty level here:

The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 5th April 2024 (Forenoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderately Tough. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Calculus & Coordinate Geometry. Questions asked from Matrices &Determinants, 3 D Geometry, Vectors, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Complex Numbers, Statistics, Progressions, Quadratic Equations, Function, Limits, Continuity & Differentiability, Application of Derivative, Definite Integrals, Differential Equations, Area, Straight Line, Circle , Conic Sections with mixed concept questions. The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations from chapters of Calculus & Coordinate Geometry. A few questions were reported as Lengthy &Tricky. Few students reported Errors in 2 questions with insufficient data.

Physics – Easy . Questions were asked from Kinematics, Gravitation- 2 ques, Rotational Motion-2 ques, Laws of Motion, Magnetism, Ray Optics, Capacitance, Electromagnetic Induction, AC Circuits, Modern Physics, Work Power & Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics. Numerical based questions were Lengthy but Easy. Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked.

Chemistry – Easy. Organic & Inorganic Chemistry were given more weightage compared to Physical Chemistry. Questions asked from Periodic Table, Chemical Bonding, d & f Block elements, Electrochemistry, Mole Concept , Coordination Compounds, p-block elements, General Organic Chemistry- 4 questions, Alcohol, Ether & Phenol, Biomolecules, Amines, , Aryl & Alkyl halides with mixed concept questions. Some fact-based questions from NCERT were asked.

In terms of order of Difficulty –Mathematics was Moderately Tough while Physics & Chemistry were Easy . Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.