JEE Main 2024: Check out the syllabus, exam dates and deadline here

According to a press release by the NTA, the window to submit the online applications is open till Nov 30, 2023, and the examination will be held between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The result of the examination will be declared on the NTA website on February 12, 2024.

The following is the syllabus for JEE (Main) 2024 as announced by the NTA.

Mathematics:

SETS, RELATIONS, AND FUNCTIONS INTEGRAL CALCULUS COMPLEX NUMBERS AND QUADRATIC EQUATIONS DIFFRENTIAL EQUATIONS MATRICES AND DETERMINANTS CO-ORDINATE GEOMETRY PERMUTATIONS AND COMBINATIONS THREE DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY BINOMIAL THEOREM AND ITS SIMPLE APPLICATIONS VECTOR ALGEBRA SEQUENCE AND SERIES STATISTICS AND PROBABILITY LIMIT, CONTINUITY, AND DIFFERENTIABILITY TRIGONOMETRY

Physics:

PHYSICS AND MEASUREMENT ELECTROSTATICS KINEMATICS CURRENT ELECTRICITY LAWS OF MOTION MAGNETIC EFFECTS OF CURRENT AND MAGNETISM WORK, ENERGY, AND POWER ELECTROMAGNETIC INDUCTION AND ALTERNATING CURRENTS ROTATIONAL MOTION ELECTROMAGNETIC WAVES GRAVITATION OPTICS PROPERTIES OF SOLIDS AND LIQUIDS DUAL NATURE OF MATTER AND RADIATION THERMODYNAMICS ATOMS AND NUCLEI KINETIC THEORY OF GASES ELECTRONIC DEVICES OSCILLATIONS AND WAVES EXPERIMENTAL SKILLS

Chemistry:

Physical Chemistry

SOME BASIC CONCEPTS IN CHEMISTRY SOLUTIONS ATOMIC STRUCTURE EQUILIBRIUM CHEMICAL BONDING AND MOLECULAR STRUCTURE REDOX REACTIONS AND ELECTROCHEMISTRY CHEMICAL THERMODYNAMICS CHEMICAL KINETICS

Inorganic Chemistry

CLASSIFICATION OF ELEMENTS AND PERIODICITY IN PROPERTIES D - and F- BLOCK ELEMENTS P- BLOCK ELEMENTS CO-ORDINATION COMPOUNDS

Organic Chemistry

PURIFICATION AND CHARACTERISATION OF ORGANIC COMPOUNDS ORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING OXYGEN SOME BASIC PRINCIPLES OF ORGANIC CHEMISTRY ORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING NITROGEN HYDROCARBONS BIOMOLECULES ORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING HALOGENS PRINCIPLES RELATED TO PRACTICAL CHEMISTRY

The syllabus for JEE (Main) Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) was also announced. Apart from Mathematics, Aptitude & Drawing Test for B.Arch and Aptitude & Planning for B. Planning will be conducted.

Candidates can refer the official NTA website for detailed syllabus breakup information.

