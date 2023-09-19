NTA exam calendar 2024 released, check JEE Main, NEET, CUET, UGC NET exam dates

NTA Exam Calendar 2024-25: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 will be held in two sessions in January-February and in April, National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday through the exam calendar. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2024 will take place on May 5. NTA exam calendar 2024: JEE Main, NEET, CUET, UGC NET exam dates announced (nta.ac.in)

The first session of JEE Main is from January 24 to February 1, while the second session is between April 1 and 15, 2024.

JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology courses offered by IIITs, NITs and other participating engineering colleges. It also serves as the qualifying exam for IIT JEE Advanced.

NEET UG is for entry to undergraduate medical courses at all institutions across the country.

The NTA exam calendar further informs that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG is scheduled between May 15 and 31. CUET PG is from March 11 to 28.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023 will be conducted from June 10 to 21.

Results of computer based examinations will be announced within three weeks. In the case of NEET UG, which is an offline exam, results will be declared by the second week of June.

JEE Main, NEET 2024: Important websites to remember

These are the official websites of NTA exams in which notification, information bulletin and application forms will be released:

JEE Main 2024: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2024: neet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2024: cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG 2024: cuet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2024: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA started releasing exam calendars last year to inform candidates about tentative dates well ahead of time. However, this time, tentative dates for ICAR entrance exams have not been included in the list.

