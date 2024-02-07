JEE Main 2024 session 1 answer key out, steps to check

The provisional answer key of the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 has been released. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can go to the official website of the National Testing Agency, jeemain.nta.ac.in, and check it. JEE Main 2024 session 1 answer key live updates. JEE Main 2024 session 1 answer key out(Shutterstock)

Direct link to check JEE Main 2024 session 1 answer key

Along with the provisional answer key, NTA has also released recorded responses of the candidates. These can be checked using the application number and date of birth.

How to download JEE Mains session 1 answer key, responses

Go to the examination website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Open the link to view the answer key of JEE Main session 1.

Login with your application number and date of birth.

Check the answer key.

Over 12 lakh candidates took the first session of JEE Main 2024, which included 55,493 candidates who appeared for the paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning) and 11,70,036 who took the paper 1 (BE/BTech) test. The Architecture and Planning paper was held on January 24, and the Engineering examination took place on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.