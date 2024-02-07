 JEE Main 2024 session 1 answer key out, steps to check | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2024 session 1 answer key out, steps to check

JEE Main 2024 session 1 answer key out, steps to check

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 07, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can go to the official website of the National Testing Agency, jeemain.nta.ac.in, and check it.

The provisional answer key of the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 has been released. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can go to the official website of the National Testing Agency, jeemain.nta.ac.in, and check it. JEE Main 2024 session 1 answer key live updates.

JEE Main 2024 session 1 answer key out(Shutterstock)
JEE Main 2024 session 1 answer key out(Shutterstock)

Direct link to check JEE Main 2024 session 1 answer key

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Along with the provisional answer key, NTA has also released recorded responses of the candidates. These can be checked using the application number and date of birth.

How to download JEE Mains session 1 answer key, responses

Go to the examination website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Open the link to view the answer key of JEE Main session 1.

Login with your application number and date of birth.

Check the answer key.

Over 12 lakh candidates took the first session of JEE Main 2024, which included 55,493 candidates who appeared for the paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning) and 11,70,036 who took the paper 1 (BE/BTech) test. The Architecture and Planning paper was held on January 24, and the Engineering examination took place on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On