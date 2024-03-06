 JEE Main 2024 session 2 correction window opens today; list of changes allowed | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2024 session 2 correction window opens today; list of changes allowed

JEE Main 2024 session 2 correction window opens today; list of changes allowed

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 06, 2024 11:24 AM IST

Candidates who need to make changes to their applications can do it by logging in to jeemain.nta.ac.in. The deadline is March 7.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application form correction window of the JEE Mains 2024 today, March 6. Candidates who need to make changes to their applications can do it by logging in to jeemain.nta.ac.in. The deadline is March 7.

JEE Main 2024 session 2 correction window opens today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
JEE Main 2024 session 2 correction window opens today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

This is the list of changes allowed:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Existing candidates (Registered and applied for both sessions during session 1 registration

i. Course (Paper)

ii. Medium of question paper

iii. State code of eligibility

iv. Examination cities

v. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).

vi. Category

vii. Fee payment (if applicable)

Existing candidates (Registered and applied for session 1 but did not apply for session 2)

i. Course (Paper)

ii. Medium of question paper

iii. State code of eligibility

iv. Examination cities

v. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).

vi. Category

vii. Fee payment (if applicable)

New candidates who applied for session 2 only

i. Mobile number

ii. Email address

iii. Address (permanent and present)

iv. Emergency contact details

v. Photograph

Any one of the fields:

i. Candidate's name or

ii. Father's name or

iii. Mother's name

Change/add all the following fields:

i. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).

ii. Date of birth

iii. Gender

iv. Category

v. Sub-category/PwD

vi. Signature

vii. Paper

The JEE Main session 2 exam will take place on April 4 to 15. For more details, visit the official website of the NTA.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On