JEE Main 2024 session 2 correction window opens today; list of changes allowed
Candidates who need to make changes to their applications can do it by logging in to jeemain.nta.ac.in. The deadline is March 7.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application form correction window of the JEE Mains 2024 today, March 6. Candidates who need to make changes to their applications can do it by logging in to jeemain.nta.ac.in. The deadline is March 7.
This is the list of changes allowed:
Existing candidates (Registered and applied for both sessions during session 1 registration
i. Course (Paper)
ii. Medium of question paper
iii. State code of eligibility
iv. Examination cities
v. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).
vi. Category
vii. Fee payment (if applicable)
Existing candidates (Registered and applied for session 1 but did not apply for session 2)
i. Course (Paper)
ii. Medium of question paper
iii. State code of eligibility
iv. Examination cities
v. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).
vi. Category
vii. Fee payment (if applicable)
New candidates who applied for session 2 only
i. Mobile number
ii. Email address
iii. Address (permanent and present)
iv. Emergency contact details
v. Photograph
Any one of the fields:
i. Candidate's name or
ii. Father's name or
iii. Mother's name
Change/add all the following fields:
i. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).
ii. Date of birth
iii. Gender
iv. Category
v. Sub-category/PwD
vi. Signature
vii. Paper
The JEE Main session 2 exam will take place on April 4 to 15. For more details, visit the official website of the NTA.