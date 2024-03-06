JEE Main 2024 session 2 correction window opens today; list of changes allowed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application form correction window of the JEE Mains 2024 today, March 6. Candidates who need to make changes to their applications can do it by logging in to jeemain.nta.ac.in. The deadline is March 7. JEE Main 2024 session 2 correction window opens today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

This is the list of changes allowed:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Existing candidates (Registered and applied for both sessions during session 1 registration

i. Course (Paper)

ii. Medium of question paper

iii. State code of eligibility

iv. Examination cities

v. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).

vi. Category

vii. Fee payment (if applicable)

Existing candidates (Registered and applied for session 1 but did not apply for session 2)

i. Course (Paper)

ii. Medium of question paper

iii. State code of eligibility

iv. Examination cities

v. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).

vi. Category

vii. Fee payment (if applicable)

New candidates who applied for session 2 only

i. Mobile number

ii. Email address

iii. Address (permanent and present)

iv. Emergency contact details

v. Photograph

Any one of the fields:

i. Candidate's name or

ii. Father's name or

iii. Mother's name

Change/add all the following fields:

i. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).

ii. Date of birth

iii. Gender

iv. Category

v. Sub-category/PwD

vi. Signature

vii. Paper

The JEE Main session 2 exam will take place on April 4 to 15. For more details, visit the official website of the NTA.