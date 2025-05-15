JEE Main 2025: Paper 2 answer key objection window closes tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2, paper 2 examination tomorrow, May 16. Candidates can check the provisional answer key and raise objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025: Paper 2 answer key objection window closes tomorrow (HT file)

Along with the JEE Main paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) answer key, the agency also shared question papers and candidates' recorded responses.

JEE Main session 2 results for paper 1 (BE/BTech) have already been declared.

To raise objections against the paper 2 provisional answer key, candidates need to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

“The payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 16 May 2025 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. No Challenge will be accepted after 16 May 2025 (11:50 PM),” NTA said.

It added that if challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

NTA will prepare and declare JEE Main session 2 paper 2 results based on the revised final answer keys.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalized by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final,” the agency said.

JEE Main 2025 paper 2 answer key download link

How to check JEE Main session 2, paper 2 answer key

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the session 2 paper 2 answer key link Login by providing the requested information Check and download the answer key.

To know how to raise objections, candidates can read the official notification using this link.

For further clarification, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.