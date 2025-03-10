JEE Main 2025 Session 2 examination begins from April 2, check detailed date sheet here

National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the official exam schedule for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 on Monday, March 10, 2025. Candidates who registered for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 can check and download the schedule from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 examination schedule has been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 will be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2025. Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Also read: ICSE, ISC History exam analysis 2025: Easy to moderate paper brings smiles to students in Lucknow, here's what they said

Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning), as well as Paper 2A and 2B (B.Arch and B.Planning), will be held in the first shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

Check the official schedule here:

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 schedule.

The NTA is now expected to release the exam city intimation slip and the admit card next.

The exam city intimation slip will inform candidates where their exam centres will be located so that they can plan their travel accordingly. However, this document is not required on the exam day.

Also read: How Indian students should approach picking the right study abroad destination amid all this uncertainty?

Likewise, the admit card will mention the name and address of the exam centre. It is necessary, Candidates must bring the admit card and other required documents on the exam day.

Also read: CBSE 10th Math exam analysis 2025: From concept-based questions to time-management issues, what students & experts said

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Here's how to download exam schedule

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam schedule:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Examination Schedule for JEE (Main)-2025 Session-2” The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam schedule PDF will be displayed in your screen. Download the exam schedule and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.