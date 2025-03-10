Menu Explore
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 examination begins from April 2, check detailed date sheet here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 10, 2025 07:04 PM IST

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 examination will begin from April 2. The detailed schedule has been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the dates here.

National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the official exam schedule for JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 on Monday, March 10, 2025. Candidates who registered for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 can check and download the schedule from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 examination schedule has been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 examination schedule has been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 will be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2025. Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning), as well as Paper 2A and 2B (B.Arch and B.Planning), will be held in the first shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

Check the official schedule here:

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 schedule.
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 schedule.

The NTA is now expected to release the exam city intimation slip and the admit card next.

The exam city intimation slip will inform candidates where their exam centres will be located so that they can plan their travel accordingly. However, this document is not required on the exam day.

Likewise, the admit card will mention the name and address of the exam centre. It is necessary, Candidates must bring the admit card and other required documents on the exam day.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Here's how to download exam schedule

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam schedule:

  1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Examination Schedule for JEE (Main)-2025 Session-2”
  3. The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam schedule PDF will be displayed in your screen.
  4. Download the exam schedule and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

