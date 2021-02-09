JEE main admit card 2021 for February session likely to be released soon
- According to the notice, the agency will release the JEE mains admit card in the second week of February 2021.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains for the February session soon on its official website.
According to the notice, the agency will release the JEE mains admit card in the second week of February 2021.
After the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 for the February session will be able to download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
This year, the agency will conduct the JEE Mains in four sessions in wake of the covid-19 pandemic. The first session of JEE Mains is scheduled to be held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.
How to download JEE main admit card 2021 after it is released:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link to download the JEE mains admit card
Key in your credentials and login
The JEE main admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC prelims: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at admission.tiss.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC reserves orders on the plea by age-barred candidates seeking extra chance
- A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar is hearing the petitions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates can download the admit card for the BPSC 66th combined competitive preliminary re- exam online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI in CISF Exam 2018: Medical test result out
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday declared the results of the medical examination to recruit Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check
- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, February 8, declared the results of CRP RRB IX Officers Scale 1 exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 expected to be released this week
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at ignou.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt to open free coaching centres for competitive exams from Feb 16
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC CAPF final results 2019 declared, check merit list here
- Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CAPF recruitment exam can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide chakka jam tomorrow: IIT Bombay gives GATE candidates travel passes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISC KVPY answer key 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA ARPIT 2021 registration begins, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA ARPIT 2021 online at arpit.nta.nic.in on or before March 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six: Telangana govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCHM JEE 2021 registration begins, here's direct link to apply
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NCHM JEE 2021 examination online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in on or before May 10, 2021, until 11:50 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox