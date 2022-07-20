JEE Main Admit Card 2022 releasing tomorrow, exam begins July 25

National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main Admit Card 2022 on July 21, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can download the admit card through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) will be conducted from July 25, 2022 onwards. The examination will be conducted for 629778 candidates at different Centres located in approximately 500 Cities throughout the country including 17 Cities Outside India, as per the official notice.

The admit card of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) can be downloaded by using their application number and date of birth from the website on July 21 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEE Main.