JEE Main admit card soon: Important points for students

  • JEE main admit card is expected this week. The exam will be held from August 26 to September 2. This is the last JEE main of the year.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:50 PM IST

JEE main admit card is expected this week. The exam will be held from August 26 to September 2. This is the last JEE main of the year. This year, the engineering entrance exam was held four times in order to give students more chances to attempt for the exam as academic learning was shifted from regular classrooms to online mode in view of the pandemic situation.

JEE main admit card will be available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

After the last JEE Main is held and the results are out, the National Testing Agency (NTA) would release the all India rank list. If a candidate has appeared for more than one exam, the best score will be considered for merit list or ranking.

“Only the All India Rank (AIR) is used for admissions through Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB)/Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) to NITs/ IIITs/ CFTIs/ SFIs/ Others. All participating Institutions that do not use the Centralized Seat Allocation Process will prepare their own ranking based on the performance in JEE (Main) 2021 and other criteria as decided by them,” the NTA has said.

