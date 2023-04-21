Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Answer Key 2023: Objection window closes today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Answer Key 2023: Objection window closes today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 21, 2023 01:34 PM IST

JEE Main Answer Key 2023 objection window will close today, April 21, 2023. Candidates can raise objections through jeemain.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the JEE Main Answer Key 2023 on April 21, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 answer key can do it through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The answer key was released on April 19, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay a fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The objection window will close at 5 pm today.

Direct link to raise objections 

JEE Main Answer Key 2023: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main Answer Key 2023 challenge link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to login.
  • Enter the details and click on submit.
  • The answer keys will be displayed on the screen.
  • Select the answer key and enter your answer on it.
  • Make the payment of fees and click on submit.
  • Once done, your suggestion or challenge has been submitted.

After analysing the provisional answer key, the final answer key will be prepared along with the results.

