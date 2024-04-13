 JEE Main answer key released for session 2 Paper 1 2024 exam, download link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
JEE Main answer key released for session 2 Paper 1 2024 exam, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 13, 2024 07:48 AM IST

JEE Main answer key released for session 2 Paper 1 2024 exam. The direct link is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the JEE Main 2024 Answer Key for Session 2 Paper 1. Candidates who have appeared for the NTA JEE Session 2 Paper 1 examination can check and download the answer key through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main answer key released for session 2 Paper 1 2024 exam, download link here(Shutterstock)
The Session 2 B.E/ B.Tech examination was conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024. The exam was conducted in n 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India).

The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website.

The objection window has also opened along with the release of answer key, recorded response sheet. Candidates can raise objections till April 14, 2024 till 11 pm. All those candidates who want to submit the challenges to the provisional answer keys online can do it by paying g nonrefundable processing fee of 200/- per question challenged as per the Procedure.

As per the official notice, if the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.

Direct link to download JEE Main answer key 2024

JEE Main answer key 2024: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on login link and enter the required details.
  • Once done, the answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Main.

Official Notice Here 

Exam and College Guide
