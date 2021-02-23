JEE main begins with BArch paper, here's what students in Bihar said after exam

The first day of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) held peacefully in Bihar on Tuesday. Aspirants with subjects B Arch and B Planning took exam in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 3pm to 6pm amid Covid-19 safety protocols.

As per NTA, around 6.61 lakh students have registered for taking JEE Main exam across the country in February session.

Candidates who took paper 2 rated questions easy to moderately difficult.

B Arch examinee Prashant Kumar, who took exam at Patliputra-based exam centre, “Questions were easy to moderate. Aptitude section was a bit tough while majority of mathematics questions were easy. There were 10 numerical questions out of which we had to solve only 5. Several questions were asked from coordinate geometry. Drawing section was marks fetching.”

“Covid-19 safety protocols were satisfactory. We were given fresh mask at entrance gate. Alternate seating arrangement was followed inside exam hall”, he added.

Another aspirant Rahul Kumar who appeared for B Planning paper, said, “Aptitude questions were tricky. Mathematics numerical was easier than previous year. Current affairs questions were based on developments occurred in past three to four years. Overall, my exam was good.”

Priya Gupta, who took exam at Kankarbagh-based exam centre in the second shift, said, “Paper was neither tough nor easy. Mathematics questions were moderate while chemistry questions were easy. Formula based questions were asked in Physics. Few questions of aptitude section consumed time. Solving mock test papers helped in understanding exam pattern.”

She said, “Writing exam with face mask on was troublesome. I was sweating inside due to high temperature. Exam hall was sanitised before our entry.”

JEE Main paper 1 exam will be held on Wednesday in two shifts. NTA has scheduled the first session JEE Main exam from February 23 to 26.