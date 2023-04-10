Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main day 3 shift 1 paper rated easy, see analysis here

JEE Main day 3 shift 1 paper rated easy, see analysis here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 10, 2023 02:18 PM IST

JEE Mains Session 2 Day 3 shift 1 paper analysis: Mathematics was Easy to Moderate while Physics & Chemistry were Easy among the three subjects.

The JEE (Main) 2023 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 10th April 2023. The reporting time for students was 8:20 am however the exam started sharp at 9:00 am. Mathematics was Easy to Moderate while Physics & Chemistry were Easy amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Easy level as per students.

JEE Mains Session 2: Day 3 shift 1 paper analysis
JEE Mains Session 2: Day 3 shift 1 paper analysis

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters.

JEE Mains Exam 2023 Day 3 shift 1: Difficulty Level

The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 10th April, 2023 (Forenoon Session).

Mathematics – Easy to Moderate level. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Algebra & Coordinate Geometry. Questions asked from Matrices, Determinants, Vectors, 3 D Geometry, Straight Line, Parabola, Circle, Binomial Theorem, Progressions, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics, Complex Numbers, Definite Integrals, Differential Equations. The Numerical Section had few lengthy calculations but were easy.

Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from Gravitation, EM Waves, Wave Optics, Ray Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism & Matter, Current Electricity & Modern Physics, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work Power Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics, Semi-Conductors, Communication Systems. MCQs were relatively easy. Some assertion reasoning questions were also asked. Overall a Balanced section.

Chemistry – Easy level. Inorganic Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Physical & Organic Chemistry. Questions asked from Electrochemistry, Ores & Metallurgy, Chemical Bonding, Mole Concept, d – block & f- block, Qualitative Chemistry, Coordination Compounds. Organic Chemistry had some easy questions from Amines, Alcohols, Phenols. Some questions from Polymers & Environmental Chemistry were NCERT Based.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Monday, April 10, 2023
