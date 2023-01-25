Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Exam 2023 Analysis: Day 2, Paper I ends, moderate to easy paper

JEE Main Exam 2023 Analysis: Day 2, Paper I ends, moderate to easy paper

competitive exams
Published on Jan 25, 2023 01:39 PM IST

JEE Main Exam 2023 Analysis is given below for Day 2 Paper I exam. The physics and chemistry papers were moderate to easy and mathematics was tough.

JEE Main Exam 2023 Analysis: Day 2, Paper I ends, moderate to easy paper (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
JEE Main Exam 2023 Analysis: Day 2, Paper I ends, moderate to easy paper (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
ByRamesh Batlish, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has concluded JEE Main Exam 2023 Day 2 Paper I on January 25, 2023 at 12 noon. The Paper I for B.Tech/ B.E for forenoon session was moderate to easy for Physics and Chemistry and mathematics part was tough, as per the students who appeared for the examination.

The reporting time for the students was 7.20 am and the exam was started at 9 am. Students were not allowed to carry anything inside examination hall except a transparent ball point Pen, Admit Card & Aadhar Card. Transparent water Bottles were allowed. All guidelines as released by NTA earlier were followed for safety of the exam takers.

JEE Main Exam: Paper Pattern

There were 90 questions and total marks of JEE Main paper I was 300. The paper had two parts & each part had three sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

JEE Main Exam: Difficulty level

The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 25th January ,2023 (Forenoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderately Tough Level. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Algebra & Calculus. Questions asked from Matrices, Determinants, 3D Geometry, Vectors, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Differentiation, Definite Integrals, Area under Curves, Hyperbola & Circle. The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. Few questions in MCQs were reported as Tricky & Lengthy.

Physics – Easy. Questions were asked from Laws of Motion, Rotational Motion, Carnot Engine, Work ,Power & Energy, Simple Harmonic Motion, Ray Optics, Capacitance, Magnetism, Semi-Conductors , Communication Systems, Modern Physics, Centre of Mass, Electrostatics. Numerical based questions were easy. Overall, the students felt this section was Balanced and Easy.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate level. Organic & Inorganic Chemistry had questions directly from NCERT Books. Less weightage given to Physical Chemistry that too in Numerical Section. In Physical Chemistry questions were asked from Electrochemistry, Ionic Equilibrium, Solutions, Ores & Metallurgy and Atomic Structure. Organic Chemistry had questions from Aldehydes & Ketones, Amines, Carboxylic Acids, Phenols and General Organic Chemistry. Inorganic had questions from Co-ordination Compounds, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Group-18. Few questions from Organic Chemistry were reported slightly tricky.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderately Tough, Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, while Physics was Easy. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is Head, FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal.)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains education
jee mains education
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out