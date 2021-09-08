Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021 released, here’s how to download
JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the steps given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 03:44 PM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021 on September 8, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination can check the final answer key through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The provisional answer key was released on September 6, 2021. 

The Session 4 examination will be conducted from August 26 to September 2, 2021. The objection window was opened till September 8. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the final answer key by following these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download answer key

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result is expected to release anytime soon. However, the Agency has not released any official update as to when the result will be declared. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for details. 

