JEE Main March 2021 live updates: Day 2 of the exam begins
- JEE Main March 2021 live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main paper 1 2021 at 792 examination centres.
JEE Main March 2021 live updates: The second day of the March session of B.E./B.Tech. exams of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 began on Wednesday March 17, 2021. The second session of JEE Mains exams will continue till March 18. The first shift of the second day of the examination began at 9am. About 6,19,638 candidates have registered for this session of examinations.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting JEE Main paper 1 exams at 792 examination centres. The examination is being conducted in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait).
A total of 20,382 candidates have registered to write the JEE Mains exam in their regional language including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 17, 2021 10:12 AM IST
JEE Main exam to be held in 13 languages
The JEE Main examination will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 11 other languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese.
-
MAR 17, 2021 09:50 AM IST
JEE Main Paper 1 2021: Exam pattern
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE main examination in computer-based test mode. The examination will carry 90 questions. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. For each correct answer, the candidate will be rewarded with four marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers for Section B.
ICAI CA May 2021 Exams: Filling of fresh exam forms mandatory for all candidates
- In an important announcement, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, March 16, said that students appearing in May 2021 exams must fill fresh exam forms for May 2021 exam cycle.
Uttarakhand HC extends date of documents submission for LT grade exam
JEE Main 2021: 5 things to know about engineering entrance exam
JEE Main March 2021 Exam Day 1: Students find maths paper toughest
- JEE Main March 2021 Day-1 exam analysis: The entrance examination was held following all the Covid-19 precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitizers.
CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to PG degree: UGC
Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Registration begins at ppsc.gov.in
- Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can apply for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 online at ppsc.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021.
UPTET to be conducted on July 25, check details
- The online registration will begin on May 18 afternoon. The last date of registration is June 1 while candidates may deposit the registration fee by June 2.
JEE Mains 2021 March session exam begins today
- JEE Mains 2021: The examinations will be conducted in two shifts, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 to 6 pm. The admit card for the March session exam was released by the agency on its official website.
SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020.
Want to make it to a top MBA college? Here are the best expert tips for you
DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021 released, check here
- DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021: Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB AE Tier-2 recruitment examination under advt. no 01/2019 can check the schedule online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
NEET to be conducted only once this year, says Union Education Minister
NEET UG 2021: All you need to know about medical entrance exam
Assam Olympiad 2021 rescheduled, to be held on April 11, check details
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) On Monday rescheduled the ‘Assam Olympiad’ examination and will now conduct it on Sunday April 11, 2021.
