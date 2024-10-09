JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET 2025 Dates Live: NTA exam calendar awaited at nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce JEE Main 2025, NEET UG 2025, CUET UG 2025 and UGC NET 2025 exam dates in due course of time. The agency will first publish the exam calendar for next year which will contain tentative dates for these exams. The NTA exam calendar 2025 will be released on nta.ac.in. The detailed notification for JEE Main, NEET, CUET and UGC NET exams will be released later on the respective websites. ...Read More

The NTA exam calendar 2024 was released on September 19, 2023.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the entrance test for National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutes of technical education, will be held in two phases.

Recently, the Goa board rescheduled the Class 12 final examinations in view of the JEE Main.

“The board has carefully considered these concerns, recognizing that JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January, leaving insufficient time for students to adequately prepare for their Board exams,” the Goa board said.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for admission to medicine courses is expected to be held in a single session.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG and PG for admissions at central universities and other participating institutions will be held in multiple shifts.

The UGC NET examination will be held twice next year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD admissions.

Follow this live blog for NTA exam calendar and JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, UGC NET 2025 exam dates.